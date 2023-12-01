Rappers and sporting events: Inside Donald Trump’s campaign for young voters

Donald Trump’s campaign is well aware of the slew of polls showing that young voters are growing dissatisfied with President Joe Biden, and will try and capitalize on it.

Already, Trump has ramped up his visits to sporting events: He’s shown up at UFC fights, attended major college football games, and even spent time at a college fraternity, where he threw footballs out to a crowd of students. The former president, known for his obsession with TV ratings, has appeared on a number of non-traditional media platforms with younger followings. In July, he sat down with a popular UFC podcast, and he’s also done sitdown interviews with shows like the Full Send Podcast.

A senior Trump advisor said the campaign is also doing outreach and closely tracking how Trump is viewed by users on major social media platforms, while at the same time tailoring their messaging for young voters, too, by emphasizing the impact of things like rising interest rates and the cost of living. The hope is to marry Trump’s base of young conservative voters with a mix of disaffected Biden voters and more politically marginal voters that can be reached outside conventional media.

They are looking at ways to leverage Trump’s inroads in pop culture, especially hip hop, as one route to nudge younger voters into giving him a closer look. His relationship with Ye, formerly Kanye West, became a liability after his antisemitic turn, but advisors point to other figures who have Gen Z appeal.

“President Trump has all sorts of celebrities and famous people that are promoting his presidency, are saying positive things about him — people that you might not expect for a Republican presidential candidate: You look at Kodak Black, you look at what Lil Wayne has said, you look at Lil Pump, you look at Sexyy Red. You look at Jorge Masvidal, you look at Jelly Roll. You look at all these various performers from all the way across the spectrum — in addition to athletes,” a senior Trump advisor pointed out.

The Trump campaign’s push coincides with a number of recent polls suggesting Biden is in hot water with this group of voters: An NBC News poll from earlier in November found Biden behind Trump among those aged 18-34; A set of New York Times polls published at the beginning of the month had Biden ahead by only one percentage point with the same voting range group; A Quinnipiac poll found him to be up by nine, far behind his 24-point margin in 2020 exit polls. There are exceptions — a YouGov poll this week found Biden leading Trump with under-30 voters by 27 — but the overall trend has been unmistakeable.

Trump’s policy message to win these voters over is still largely undefined. An op-ed by Trump in Newsweek aimed at young Americans largely stuck to the usual appeals to nostalgia over the pre-pandemic economy that he’s leaned on for years. But discussion of outreach is also starting early: The primary is still underway, but the leading candidates in each party are increasingly sparring on a day-to-day basis.

“In many ways, we’re starting the relationship fresh with many of these voters to let them know how we’re going to deliver for them and turn the country around after Joe Biden has done such a job to try to wreck it,” the advisor said.