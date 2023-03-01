TikTok slams U.S. government for banning 'export of American culture'

On Wednesday, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee approved the bill that would authorize the Biden administration to enact a nationwide ban on TikTok.

The committee voted along party lines, with Republicans supporting the measures citing national security concerns, and Democrats opposing the rushed legislation.

The Republican sponsor of the bill, Rep Michael McCaul, described TikTok as a "spy balloon into their phone."

Biden has not yet signaled whether he would sign the bill, which still requires a vote by the full House and Senate.