How I learned to stop worrying and love our slightly creepy new AI overlords

The wacky hallucinations are a distraction from the real issues. The chatbots could be used for good or evil, and might even require regulation — but not because you can make them write you into your very own science fiction story.

At worst, the new misconceptions about Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are amplifying the mythology, spread by some Silicon Valley technologists, that this advancement is on a path toward sentience, or “Artificial General Intelligence.”

The current AI models are impressive, but the technological breakthrough required to train a computer to think like a human hasn’t happened yet. It may never happen.

We should be having national and global conversations about how to deal with potential abuses of this technology, from using it to emotionally manipulate people to whether it violates intellectual property laws.

The nefarious uses will probably involve more behind-the-scenes, focused efforts. For example, advertising companies and nation-states could more efficiently generate content meant to manipulate online audiences. NordVPN, a security provider, said in a recent report that hackers on the “dark web” have been discussing ways to leverage the power of ChatGPT to create phishing attacks and create malware.

Yes, people have taken great pains to elicit responses from these services that sound like lines from Fatal Attraction or Terminator, and may have been drawn from them, but those responses don’t represent anything more than a math program arranging a bunch of letters based on context clues.

These chatbots, despite scanning the entire internet, aren’t capable of deciphering right answers from wrong ones. This widely-noted limitation illustrates how far these models are from true “general intelligence.”

While powerful, ChatGPT and Bing’s AI are, at their core, a new way of organizing information on the internet. These chatbots can’t infect your computer with a virus, or publicly discredit you. A human would need to do that.

As guest columnists Russell Wald and Jennifer King argued in Semafor last week, it’s important we put this technology under a microscope to better understand its strengths, weaknesses, and risks.

Right now, a lot of the media coverage about AI chatbots is doing a bad job of framing the issue. That’s in part because of muscle memory developed in the wake of the 2016 election, when misinformation and disinformation became the focus of technology coverage.

In hindsight, the hysteria over that issue turned out to be overblown. It’s an even bigger mistake to try and paint chatbot hallucinations into the latest Big Tech panic.

