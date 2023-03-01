AG Merrick Garland quotes Taylor Swift during Senate hearing

While being grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight of the Department of Justice, Garland was asked about Sen. Amy Klobuchar's recommendation that prosecutors take action against Live Nation Entertainment, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010 and now dominates much of the American ticketing landscape.

"As Sen. Klobuchar would say, channeling Taylor Swift, I know that All Too Well," Garland said of the issue. He added: "I’m pretty familiar with Taylor Swift."

A previous Senate hearing focusing on the ticketing industry resulted in a deluge of Swift quotes from senators.

Late last year, a series of tech debacles during the presales for Swift's upcoming tour thrust the issue into the spotlight, with Klobuchar and other lawmakers saying Live Nation holds a monopoly over the industry.

Garland's department is reportedly investigating Live Nation over whether it abused its power.

"You can be confident that in all of our work, we approach it with an understanding that highly concentrated industries are a problem for competition," Garland told the committee.