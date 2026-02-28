Democrats see Iraq echoes in Trump’s Iran war

Democrats have long laid the groundwork for the 2026 election to look like their blue wave in 2006: a referendum on an unpopular president with a shaky economy. The prospect of a costly war in Iran makes that parallel even more clear to them.

Donald Trump campaigned as a very different US president than George W. Bush, arguing he would seek to avoid military entanglements like the Iraq war, which he once called a “big fat mistake.” Trump has abandoned that image in his second term with moves into both Venezuela and Iran, and Democrats are prepared to try to make him pay for it by tying him to the establishment Republican ideology he’s savaged in the past.

They started to hammer that message home by the time the sun was up on Saturday, declaring that Trump is more interested in starting a war with Iran than solving the affordability problems of everyday Americans.

“This is a president that’s wildly out of sync with the American people. And you know, the voters are seeing that,” Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., told Semafor on Saturday afternoon. “I cannot comprehend what American voter is out there saying that the top priority is for the United States to be engaged in a war without off-ramps that is seeking regime change in the Middle East.”

Twenty years ago, the public soured on Bush’s operations in the Middle East during his own second term, a major factor in a wave election that cost Republicans both chambers of Congress. Democrats are far more divided as a party nowadays, however — and their disagreements, on tactics to fight Trump as well as midterm strategy, could easily hurt their ability to portray the president as wrong on the merits and the politics of attacking Iran.

But there’s one factor helping them on Iran policy right now, two decades after Iraq cleaved the Democratic Party in two. Trump has not asked Congress to authorize his attacks on Iran, and nearly all Democrats oppose them. Support for the Iran war of 2026 is far less bipartisan than Iraq was.

“It’s even worse in terms of the lack of public understanding and public discussion,” Kim said. “I do see some parallels here.”

Senior Democrats tried a surgically skeptical response on Saturday. Minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries dinged Trump for not consulting with Congress but also said Iran does need to be reined in, with Jeffries saying it “must be aggressively confronted” and Schumer saying it “must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon.”

Others in the party were more blunt.

“The Iranian regime’s human rights abuses and its support for violent proxies across the region are unacceptable. But those realities do not give a president the authority to start a war. The so-called President of ‘peace’ is anything but,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.