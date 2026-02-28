Gulf states are no longer bystanders in the US-Israel-Iran war

The US and Israeli strikes on Iran this morning mark the end of an era in which Gulf countries have long been shielded from direct confrontation with a major American adversary despite hosting US military bases.

Hours after the US and Israel began what President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations” aimed at toppling the Islamic Republic, Tehran launched missiles and drones targeting US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as civilian sites including the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and Kuwait’s airport.

For more than a decade, Gulf capitals urged de-escalation, arguing diplomacy was the only path to prevent Iran from targeting the wealthy cities and advanced energy infrastructure the region has spent trillions of dollars building. Now, with every state except Oman — long a mediator and back channel to Tehran — struck, the question is how will they respond. Officially, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have condemned the attacks while reserving the right to retaliate.

The Gulf has more to lose economically than Iran, a dynamic that still points toward restraint. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha have become global hubs for aviation, logistics, tourism, tech, real estate, and finance. All these sectors are vulnerable to disruption and reputational damage. Flights operated by Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways were grounded, stranding tens of thousands of travelers and costing airlines millions. Travelers are already reconsidering flying through a region that can light up at any moment.

Saudi Arabia is earlier in its drive to diversify from oil but it’s investing heavily to transform the economy and create jobs for a young population. Even if Gulf countries retaliate, there aren’t a lot of targets they can hit in Iran that would deter the Islamic Republic’s leaders.

Iran’s calculations in striking the Gulf aren’t entirely clear. Some analysts see Tehran trying to inflict pain on Arab Gulf states to pressure Washington back to negotiations. Gulf governments have already declined to allow the US to launch attacks from their territory. But the strikes on Gulf capitals demonstrate that this neutrality offers little protection in a conflict that Trump framed as —and Tehran believes is — existential to the regime.