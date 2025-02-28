Rwanda’s multimillion-dollar tourism industry is under threat over DR Congo conflict

Rwanda’s booming $640 million tourism industry is threatened by its backing of M23 rebels in neighboring DR Congo, experts told Semafor, as Kigali comes under growing international pressure over its role in the conflict.

This week the UK joined Belgium in suspending aid to Rwanda over what they say is its support for M23 — an allegation Kigali has repeatedly denied — while the US last week sanctioned a government minister who is a key ally of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kigali’s ability to strike deals with global sports federations and brands — which have helped drive tourism revenue — is at risk, multiple sports marketing executives told Semafor. They said Rwanda’s high-profile bid to host a Formula 1 grand prix was in particular jeopardy.

“Rwanda’s momentum could be slowed or worse yet, cease altogether,” said Chris Miles, a global sports marketing executive and founder of Indianapolis-based Starting Grid, which works to increase diversity in motorsports. For global brands like F1 that are mulling bringing a grand prix to Kigali, he argued, “the risk far outweighs the reward,” referring to geopolitical risks and safety concerns for event participants, fans, and other staff. That in turn could hamper Rwanda’s critical tourism revenue and the local economy.

Last week the EU Parliament called for the cancellation of the road cycling world championships that Kigali is set to host in September, bringing the importance of sporting events to the country firmly into the spotlight. Michael Hart, CEO of motorsport-focused sponsorships firm The CarMichael Group, said the diplomatic pressure could be a “red flag” for companies considering engaging with Rwanda, and that the cancellation of existing deals or scheduled sporting events could have a knock-on effect on other negotiations such as Kigali’s F1 bid.

The Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body of cycling, told Semafor it was “closely monitoring developments in the eastern region of the DR Congo and their potential impact on the organisation of the UCI Road World Championships.” F1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.