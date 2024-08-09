Rwanda is bidding to host a Formula 1 race in Kigali

Rwanda is in talks that could see Kigali host the first Formula 1 race in Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix, according to reports.

Formula 1 President CEO Stefano Domenicali in an interview published on Thursday, told Motorsport.com, that Rwanda was “serious” about its bid, adding that further talks were scheduled for September. The bid was separately confirmed on Friday, Aug. 9 by Christian Gakwaya, president of the Rwanda Automobile Club, which governs motor sports in Rwanda. He told Motorsport magazine that the country was “committed and prepared to host a Formula 1 race”.

“They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September,” Domenicali said, disclosing that the proposed race would be on a permanent track. “We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment, and the right strategic plan.”

Michael Hart, CEO of motorsport-focused sponsorships firm The CarMichael Group, told Semafor Africa that Kigali’s recent record of multimillion-dollar investments in sports facilities and partnerships with sports federations including the NBA and the International Cycling Union (UCI) offered its bid an edge. He added that the FIA annual general assembly and awards gala slated for Kigali in December presented an opportunity for a charm offensive in support of Rwanda’s bid. Numerous Formula 1 bigwigs including drivers, officials and executives of rights holders Liberty Media are expected to attend the event.

“The fact that they’re talking is huge,” Hart said, while noting that the bid would still face competition from other countries vying for a spot on the F1 calendar, such as Thailand whose government has also been pushing for a grand prix.