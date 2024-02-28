rotating globe
Caroline Anders
Caroline Anders
Updated Feb 28, 2024, 5:37pm EST
politics

US Supreme Court agrees to rule on Trump presidential immunity claim

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, on Feb. 20, 2024.
REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Title icon

The News

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity in his federal election interference case.

The court’s decision to hear the case will further delay the trial over Trump’s alleged plot to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The case is now paused until the week of April 22, when the Supreme Court said it will hear Trump’s argument that he cannot be prosecuted for acts performed during his presidency.

A federal appeals court unanimously ruled earlier this month that Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his presidency. Trump quickly denounced the decision and appealed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

