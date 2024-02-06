Trump does not have immunity from Jan. 6 prosecution, appeals court rules

Former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his presidency to subvert the 2020 election, a federal appeals court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the court wrote. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

Presidential immunity has been Trump’s key defense in the federal election subversion case special counsel Jack Smith brought against him. The former president has long argued that he should be shielded from prosecution because the conduct in question was part of his official duties as president. A sitting president cannot be prosecuted, the Justice Department has established, but Trump tried to argue that a former president couldn’t be either.

In its ruling, the court said that Trump’s “stance would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three Branches,” adding, “We cannot accept that the office of the Presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter.”

Trump will appeal the ruling, his spokesperson told AFP after the court published its decision.

“If immunity is not granted to a president, every future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party,” Steven Cheung said.