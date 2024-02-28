Europeans press US House Speaker Johnson for Ukraine aid vote

European lawmakers wrote to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson this week, urging him to hold a vote on U.S. assistance for Kyiv’s war effort against Russia’s invasion.

“We believe that thanks to your personal leadership, the Congress will demonstrate historic bipartisan unity in support of the collective efforts to assist Ukraine,” the letter dated Tuesday stated.

“Therefore, we ask you to take the next step toward adopting a historic decision on HR 815 that will secure US assistance to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue its fight,” it said, referring to the measure that passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote earlier this month.

In addition to Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of Ukraine’s national Parliament, the letter is also signed by parliamentary leaders in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

Raj Shah, a spokesman for Johnson, told Semafor that the speaker’s immediate priority is funding the government and avoiding a shutdown but that he “believes we must confront” Russian President Vladimir Putin “and is exploring steps to effectively do so.”

There is uncertainty over the path forward for billions in U.S. assistance to Ukraine two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. The Senate package, which Johnson has suggested the House will not vote on in its current form, included $60 billion in funding to help Ukraine as well as aid for Israeli and American allies in Asia.