Forbes, Russia hawks, and an $800 million deal in peril

Fear of U.S. government scrutiny is holding up a deal to sell Forbes to a foreign buyer, leaving the company scrambling to find U.S. investors willing to lend their money and name to the iconic American magazine.

Shiv Khemka, an Indian billionaire whose fortune was amassed over decades living in Russia, has been leading the purchase of the iconic, if shopworn, American finance brand. But Forbes’ bankers have told U.S. investors that they are looking for help to smooth the deal’s approval by American national-security regulators, people familiar with the matter said.

Forbes’ owners, a group of Asian investors that bought it in 2014, have been in talks since the fall to sell it to a firm controlled by Khemka and GSV, a Silicon Valley venture firm, Axios reported in December and Semafor confirms, with a deal price of slightly less than $800 million.

Citigroup bankers have been canvassing private-equity shops and family offices for names that might win approval from Washington, the people said. The goal, some of the people said, is to raise enough additional American money to make Khemka a minority investor.

Any deal would need approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the national-security panel that reviews foreign investments into companies with major American operations — even those, like Forbes, that are already foreign-owned. CFIUS has long held power over control investments, targeting key U.S. industries like technology and utilities.

Its definition of “critical infrastructure” has widened over the years, and in 2018, Congress gave it authority over minority investments in companies in certain fields, like those that hold sensitive, personal data.

Khemka has just one remaining investment in Russia, representing less than 5% of his holdings, a person familiar with the matter said. He had been on the board of a Russian defense contractor, but stepped off after the country’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.