Nigeria election tech problems raise fears of disputed outcome

LAGOS — Nigeria’s tightest presidential election in a generation — Africa’s biggest democratic exercise — faces a credibility crisis after a series of technology problems.

Two days after millions of Nigerians cast their ballots, tensions are growing because only around a third of results have been displayed on the electoral body’s website. Some had hoped that full results would be available by then.

The vote, in which 87 million voters took to the polls on Saturday, was the first to be carried out nationally using biometric machines known as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter verification. The machines use facial and fingerprint recognition technology in a bid to improve electoral transparency and credibility of the paper ballots. Results were then uploaded electronically to the INEC website.

But malfunctioning machines meant some voters could not be accredited, forcing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voting into a second day in some areas. The electoral body has been criticized by political parties who say the results are being uploaded slowly and argue that there are not enough checks and balances to ensure the results collated and announced by INEC match those sent by individual polling stations.

The three main frontrunners are Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, representing the ruling APC, former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is the candidate of the main opposition PDP, and ex-Anambra state governor Peter Obi, of the smaller Labour Party. Obi is the first credible third party candidate to emerge since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule 24 years ago.