Nigeria Election: Tinubu wins most votes for president

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and political kingpin, has won the most votes in Nigeria’s presidential election, according to the national electoral commission. He is expected to be declared outright winner of the closely contested election early on Wednesday morning (Mar. 1) local time.

Tinubu, 70, ran on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and scored 37% of the votes cast, beating Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).