Exclusive / Lawmakers eye tax changes to tackle institutional investors in housing

Republican policymakers are considering using tax breaks to deliver on President Donald Trump’s promise to shut institutional investors out of housing ahead of Senate action next week.

In a meeting this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told House Republicans “this is not a free market for the American family, because investors … have special tax write-offs … that aren’t available to single families,” Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., recounted to Semafor.

“The secretary was very clear he’s open to multiple ideas — but the tax incentives seem to be the one that may have a little bit of traction.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said that senators were weighing both “tax incentives for individual homeownership” as well as “tax incentives to decrease investment companies” — but he’d rather see lawmakers focus on the former.

Meanwhile, Trump met with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on housing Thursday.