Joe Kahn: Trust in US media could take decades to recover

As new Gallup polling shows that Americans’ trust in news is in rapid decline, it could take as long as “40 or 50 years” for the US media industry to rebuild that faith, The New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn told Semafor’s Ben Smith in an interview Thursday.

Among the strategies to do that that Kahn cited was to allow news audiences to feel more connected to reporters, he said. The “conversational” style of the Times’ flagship podcast, The Daily, is aimed at providing an opportunity to break down the fourth wall that has traditionally stopped readers from seeing inside the journalistic process, Kahn said.

“Having individual beat reporters speak to you directly as readers, viewers, explaining to them what they’re working on and how they’re working on it…getting to know the bylines,” Kahn said, “Those are all part of trust.”

In turn, US media also needs to be more prepared to defend itself against critics, he said: “I think the old philosophy of letting the story [or] the journalism speak for itself, [or that] we don’t have to defend our people or our institution when it comes under attack is not right.”