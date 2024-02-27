China court says AI broke copyright law in apparent world first

A Chinese court found that images generated by an artificial intelligence service infringed the copyright of a popular Japanese superhero character, a Chinese newspaper reported, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind.

An unnamed plaintiff in the suit who held partial copyright to Ultraman, a science fiction character created by Japanese studio Tsuburaya Productions, sued an AI company after its software created images that closely resembled the character, according to the 21st Century Business Herald. The name of the AI company involved was not disclosed.

The Guangzhou Internet Court found that the images generated by the AI service were “substantially similar” to the Ultraman character – suggesting that the original had been used to train the AI – and awarded 10,000 yuan (about $1,400) in damages, the paper reported. No information about the case was available on the court’s website.

Tsuburaya Productions has previously been involved in several international copyright disputes over the long-running Ultraman franchise, including in China and the United States.

It comes after a Beijing court ruled in November that artists can copyright material generated by AI, with experts saying the two legal decisions are potentially in conflict.

The latest ruling may also accelerate the debate over AI’s potential to infringe on protected material, as courts around the world take on the complex legal question.