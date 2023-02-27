Iranian girls are reportedly being poisoned to stop them from going to school

Iranian officials on Sunday confirmed that several school-aged girls were recently poisoned and appeared to confirm that the acts were intentional.

The country's deputy minister for education, Younes Panahi, said at a press conference that "some people" were responsible for the poisoning, but did not provide further details.

“After the poisoning of several students in [the city of] Qom … it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed," Panahi said, according to the IRNA state news agency.

He said it was not yet known what chemicals were used in the attacks but added that the victims had been adequately treated.