S. Africa targets global finance reform in G20 agenda

South Africa will prioritize improving access to infrastructure finance for emerging economies during its year-long presidency of the G20, the head of a task force overseeing the plans told Semafor.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said his team will recommend plans to better “manage transparency” around the decisions made by rating agencies to assess creditworthiness “so that there’s an alignment between the fundamentals and the actual rating issuer.” African policymakers have long complained that perceived risks increase the cost of borrowing needed to develop infrastructure.

Tshabalala, who chairs the task force on infrastructure and finance for the B20, the forum representing businesses from G20 nations, hopes this and other proposals will make it “easier to provide funding for African infrastructure.”