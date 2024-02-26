Capitol Hill dysfunction threatens US-Pacific pacts

Legislative dysfunction on Capitol Hill is fueling doubts among U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific about Washington’s commitment to deterring China in the region’s strategic waterways and archipelagos, according to correspondence seen by Semafor.

The governments of three island nations — the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands — all renewed last year their formal partnership-agreements with the U.S., known as Compacts of Free Association (COFA). These provide the Pentagon with expansive regional military and logistics bases and rights in exchange for U.S. security guarantees and financial assistance. These countries would all play a critical role in supporting the U.S. military in any conflict with China over Taiwan through their presence in the waterways the Pentagon calls the “Corridor of Freedom.”

Congress was supposed to ratify the COFAs by last October, when the previous agreements expired. But disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over the timing of a vote, and the legislative vehicle through which to stage it, has caused the agreements to lapse. And leaders of these countries are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of the stalled vote on their economies and populations.

“Although we understand the delay in the legislation’s approval, it has generated uncertainty among our peoples,” the presidents of the three countries wrote to the U.S. Senate’s leadership on February 6, in a letter seen by Semafor. “As much as they identify with and appreciate the United States, which formerly governed our islands, this has resulted in undesirable opportunities for economic exploitation by competitive political actors in the Pacific.”

U.S. and Asian officials believe Congress will eventually ratify the new COFAs, as they have so far received bipartisan support. But the delays, and the seeming congressional indifference to these countries, could play into China’s hands over the long term as Beijing’s competition with the U.S. heats up, these officials warn.

Pacific island leaders say China regularly seeks to portray Washington as an unreliable strategic partner. And Beijing has been wooing countries such as Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands with increased investment, tourism, and gaming licenses in an attempt to break up the COFA states as well as other U.S. security arrangements in the region. China is also seeking to end many of the countries’ diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

“So this is the type of danger that we’re running into if we don’t, expeditiously and purposely get this second part of these agreements done,” said Arnold Palacios, governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, at a security conference in Washington last week. The Northern Mariana Islands are a formal U.S. territory.



