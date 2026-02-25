Washington Post editor recounts layoff pain, pledges to take paper to profitability

Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray said the newspaper is on a “trajectory” to break even after making devastating cuts to the newsroom.

Speaking at Semafor’s Restoring Trust in Media event in Washington on Wednesday, Murray recounted the pain that came from the mass layoffs earlier this month that left more than 300 journalists without a job. At the time, Murray pitched the cuts as a “strategic reset” necessary for the storied paper to navigate rapid changes in technology and news consumption.

He said the Post’s business had been declining for “quite some time” as revenue fell and subscriptions waned, acknowledging that the paper remains “behind” competitors like The New York Times and Wall Street Journal commercially.

“Great journalism is central, but the journalism alone isn’t enough,” he said.