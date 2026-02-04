Washington Post to make ‘significant’ cuts

The Washington Post is making significant cuts in a bid to usher in the biggest strategic shift since being bought by billionaire Jeff Bezos in 2013.

The paper is beginning “a broad strategic reset with a significant staff reduction,” Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray said in a call with staff on Wednesday morning.

Today is about “positioning ourselves to become more essential to people’s lives, and what is becoming a more crowded, competitive and complicated media landscape, and after some years when, candidly, the Post has struggled to do that,” Murray said, according to Post staff who shared Murray’s remarks on the call under the condition of anonymity.

Murray announced a series of major changes to the storied newsroom: It’ll end sports coverage “in its current form,” close its book section, suspend its Post Reports podcast and shrink its international footprint. Murray said the Post will retain several of the sports reporters to join features and cover sports as a “cultural and societal phenomenon.”

Notably, the paper also said it would restructure its Metro section, retaining a “more focused team with new beats, and with a particular emphasis on ensuring a healthy presence for local subscribers in the print paper.”

Murray said that politics and government remained the largest desk and would remain central to the paper, alongside national news. It plans to emphasize coverage of so-called futures, or “areas like science, health, medicine, technology, climate and business — advice and health and wellness, investigations and national features, especially with a focus on culture and online and daily life.”

“This is a difficult time, but I know that every one of us believes deeply in this place and the purpose and the opportunity, and we all want to save it. We all want to create a Washington Post that can grow and thrive again,” Murray said.