Trump’s State of the Union address largely skips AI

The News
For all the AI investments President Donald Trump has been taking credit for this year, he said surprisingly little about the technology at Tuesday’s 108-minute long State of the Union.
He did talk about energy concerns of data centers, calling on tech companies to pay for their own energy needs instead of asking nearby residents to shoulder some of the costs. But he didn’t hit on many of the topics I was expecting: where the US stands on the tech race with China (the first president to leave China out of the SOTU since Bush), how AI is making the federal government more efficient, and concerns among the American people about how to address AI-related job losses.
Know More
While I may have been wrong about my predictions, AI was pretty spot on.
The AI company we wrote about last week that predicted what Trump would talk about got nearly every major talking point right, as well as the general flow of those points. The AI transcript guessed correctly about referencing the phrase “golden age of America,” criticizing Democrats for staying seated, and claiming their “affordability” push is all talk. But in a nod to just how far the machines still have to go to think like unpredictable humans, the bots also got stumped on Trump’s China and AI references.