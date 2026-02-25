Trump’s State of the Union address largely skips AI

For all the AI investments President Donald Trump has been taking credit for this year, he said surprisingly little about the technology at Tuesday’s 108-minute long State of the Union.

He did talk about energy concerns of data centers, calling on tech companies to pay for their own energy needs instead of asking nearby residents to shoulder some of the costs. But he didn’t hit on many of the topics I was expecting: where the US stands on the tech race with China (the first president to leave China out of the SOTU since Bush), how AI is making the federal government more efficient, and concerns among the American people about how to address AI-related job losses.