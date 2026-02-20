Can AI predict Trump’s State of the Union address?

Can AI predict the State of the Union? Statt, a company that makes AI tools for policy and government workers, has predicted the verbatim transcript of Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

The nearly 5,000-word generated speech, which includes applause breaks and Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks criticizing Democrats, was written using the startup’s speechwriting tools and an analysis of social media posts, previous addresses, think tank documents, and other sources.

It forecasts Trump will begin by declaring the US in its “Golden Age,” then follow with remarks on the economy, trade, border security, and health care. Steve Glickman, Statt’s co-founder and CEO, says the goal is to hit all the overall points, not necessarily match every beat of the speech (though I’m not convinced you need AI to know Trump will discuss the economy and border).

Trump’s rhetoric often looks a bit incoherent in print because he includes so much nonverbal signal. AI hasn’t reached the point where it knows us better than ourselves. (Remember the startup Aaru, that used AI agents to predict the election results?) But predictions like this can help give us a sense of the state of AI, if not the state of the union.