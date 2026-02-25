Spiro fuels electric vehicle expansion in Africa

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Spiro plans to expand the number of motorbikes it sells in Africa and ramp up battery production, after raising $50 million from the continent’s trade finance bank.

The move comes as electric vehicle adoption grows in African cities with the rise of competitors pushing to take market share away from dominant Chinese manufacturers.

Dubai-headquartered Spiro raised $100 million last October and plans to use its latest war chest — secured through a debt round led by the African Export-Import Bank — to add to the 80,000 motorbikes and 2,500 battery swapping stations it operates across Benin, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Togo, and Uganda, said CEO Kaushik Burman. The company entered Cameroon last May and plans to set up full operations in Douala, the economic capital and largest city.

“We are expanding rapidly in these markets because there is huge demand and we want to be sure to meet it,” Burman said, noting that the company had deployed less than 10,000 bikes in three countries in 2023, a year after launch. Spiro’s presence is largest in East Africa where national governments have pushed policies to deliberately encourage the use of electric vehicles and reduce the presence of new commercial gas vehicles on the roads, Burman said.

Spiro’s operation in Africa’s largest country Nigeria is nascent, by comparison. The coming on stream of a large local oil refinery that reliably supplies fuel has created a need for the EV company to better understand macroeconomic forces at play and fortify its strategy, Burman said. “Nigeria is probably going to involve some recalibration to see how the fuel market is trending and how Spiro can still make a solid business case.”