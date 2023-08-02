Electric motorbike startups jostle for advantage in Africa’s nascent EV sector

The multimillion-dollar moves by Spiro and Roam add color to data that suggests Africa’s electric vehicle market, estimated to reach $21.4 billion in value by 2027 from under $12 billion two years ago, will be dominated by two-wheelers.

Of the nearly 5 million EVs that will be sold in Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda by 2040, at least 80% will be motorcycles, a 2022 Shell Foundation report analyzed by McKinsey said.

Some EV providers in Africa offer other vehicle types like mass transit buses, as BasiGo does in Kenya and Roam plans to roll out there next month. But motorcycles are often effective means of public transportation in many African cities, numbering in the hundreds of thousands in major cities like Kampala and Kigali. Even in Lagos where the government’s 2020 ban was premised on safety and security concerns, residents still depend on motorcycles to navigate thin muddy roads in difficult-to-access suburbs. Food delivery services and leading online retailer Jumia mostly use motorcycles for fulfillment.

The challenge for electric bike providers, however, is to affordably sell a product that costs significantly more than what it hopes to replace. Spiro’s cheaper $1,500 model is at least twice the price of a new petrol-powered motorcycle in Nigeria. One sales strategy that borrows from a popular playbook in East Africa is to allow users to pay over time. Roam has a deal with M-KOPA, a company whose pay-as-you-use technology enables Kenyans own solar energy products and smartphones, to be its financing partner for customers who wish to buy electric motorbikes.

But partnerships with governments keen on renewable energy transition could be pivotal. In Uganda, Spiro entered an agreement in March with the government to make 140,000 of its bikes and 3,000 battery swap stations available within five years. The company is set to formalize a similar agreement with the Kenyan government in the coming weeks, Samain told Semafor Africa.