Exclusive / Coco’s new delivery robot is hitting the streets, literally, and without a human driver

Delivery robot creator Coco Robotics is launching its next-generation bot that operates fully autonomously rather than leaning on remote human drivers, and it can move across new terrain, the company exclusively told Semafor.

The new Coco 2 robot will be able to branch out from the sidewalk onto streets and bike lanes, where legal and appropriate. They can travel up to 13 miles per hour on those terrains, much faster than their sidewalk speed. To avoid significant disruptions in traffic patterns, the company tracks congested areas in real time using on-board sensors and human workers, and the robots prioritize routes with the best infrastructure and lowest traffic.

Having smarter, fully autonomous robots means Coco Robotics can deploy its bots in more neighborhoods and at a lower cost than what consumers would pay for traditional delivery services — with availability during extreme weather, late at night, and when it’s difficult to get human workers, the company said. The new models are more durable in snowstorms, floods, and hurricane-level winds, situations that have drawn the public’s attention and tested the technology in the past. But the expansion also means neighborhoods will share spaces with robots where they haven’t previously inhabited, forcing people to change their expectations of urban norms.

“While it is challenging, and we need to take safety incredibly seriously, and we need to make sure the technology is ready before we start using the roads, it’s important that we ultimately solve that for our customers and for cities long-term,” CEO Zach Rash told Semafor.

The company has also added multiple compartments — up to six — that open to different customers, allowing more deliveries to take place through one robot.