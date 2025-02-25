US Steel, Nippon executives court Trump officials in bid to salvage deal

Presidents can veto foreign takeovers on national security grounds but rarely do — rarer yet when the proposed sale is to an ally and the company in question doesn’t hold crucial military contracts. This deal has become a litmus test for thorny political questions about union labor, China, and defense readiness.

AD

Biden blocked the deal on national security grounds following the election, fulfilling a campaign promise seen as an effort to win union support. Trump, who has made reviving American manufacturing a key priority, pledged to block the deal as well, but hasn’t issued any further executive orders. He did say at Feb. 7 joint press conference with Japan’s prime minister that Nippon would invest in the Pittsburgh-based company rather than buy it outright.

Both companies are also suing the US government, a union leader and another rival steel CEO over the deal’s failure. The deal’s failure would open the door for that rival US steel maker, Cleveland-Cliffs, to return with a potentially less valuable offer.