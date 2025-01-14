Cleveland-Cliffs’ Goncalves says he has money lined up for US Steel bid

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has lined up financing for a US Steel takeover bid in the $8 billion range, bringing him closer to his longstanding goal of cornering the US steel industry, he told Semafor in an interview.

Goncalves declined to specify which banks had committed to the bid, which is well below what Japan’s Nippon Steel is offering in a deal that is now on the ropes after the Biden administration blocked it on national-security grounds. But he has been working with advisers from Moelis, JPMorgan, UBS, Truist and Wells Fargo on a proposal in the high $30s, people familiar with the matter said.

The CEO discussed his financing in an interview with Semafor immediately after a press conference which included a loving caress of one of six American flags behind him and ended with him belting out “America First,” a not-so-subtle homage to President-elect Donald Trump.

The company has been working with Nucor on a bid that would carve up US Steel, according to people familiar with the matter. The faded American steelmaker has been pressured for decades by an influx of cheaper, foreign steel and chronic underinvestment in its own factories.

Cleveland-Cliffs would make an all-cash bid for US Steel — “when, not if, the Nippon deal collapses,” Goncalves said in an interview Monday in a windowless conference room in Butler, Penn., next to Cliffs’ most profitable steel mill.

The plan currently being discussed calls for Cliffs taking US Steel’s blast furnaces and Nucor taking its more modern, electric furnaces in Arkansas, people familiar with the matter said. CNBC first reported the discussions. A successful bid would hinge on Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs coming to an agreement on how to value US Steel’s Big River facility, which could be worth anywhere from $5 billion to more than $7 billion, according to some of the people.