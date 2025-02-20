Trump is playing a dangerous game with Russian energy

One of the most remarkable outcomes to follow the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was the speed at which Europe cut its longstanding energy ties with Russia. Isolating and damaging Moscow’s energy sector — via import bans, price caps, targeted sanctions, and military strikes on oil infrastructure — has up to now been a core strategy of Ukraine and its Western allies in economically countering the invasion. And although Russia has proven adept so far at evading sanctions — its “shadow fleet” of hundreds of tankers with questionable papers now transports 80% of its oil exports — it is forced to sell many of its products at a discount and has been stymied in building new liquefied natural gas export terminals. The isolation push also represented a deepening of the US-Europe alliance, a sign that the energy transition could create opportunities to shake off the fossil fuel leverage that Russia has exploited for decades.

The Kremlin is carefully appealing to Trump’s fixation on good deals, offering oil and gas as a shiny object more tangible and valuable than the democratic principles that have underpinned US support for Ukraine up to now. But to suddenly normalize energy relations with Russia, rather than step up enforcement of existing sanctions, would be a huge gamble that could easily backfire, both for Trump’s desire to be known as a peacemaker and for the US energy sector.

Russia’s energy isolation was a windfall for China and India, which have been eager to snap up cheaper oil and gas. But perhaps the biggest winner was the US, which found in Europe an incredibly lucrative new market for LNG. Cutting Russian oil out of key segments of the global market was also a boon for US producers. And if US oil companies are staying away from operating in Russia, as most have been since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it’s at least as much because of the sketchy investment climate there as because of sanctions. Russia would benefit from the money, equipment, and technical expertise of US companies in developing tough Arctic drilling projects.

“Allowing US oil companies to go back into Russia would be a concession to Putin, not a concession to Trump,” said Edward Fishman, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy and author of Chokepoints, a forthcoming book on economic warfare. “If Trump truly wants energy dominance, he’s not going to get that by flooding the market with more Russian crude oil.”