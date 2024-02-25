Democrat warns Putin will ‘roll over Ukraine’ without more U.S. aid

Supporters of Ukraine aid are trying to increase the pressure on the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to take up the foreign aid package recently passed in a bipartisan vote by the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson has pumped the brakes on the measure, which includes $60 billion in Ukraine assistance.

Bennet told me that he planned to spend Sunday calling House lawmakers to “get their sense of how this can move forward.” Schumer indicated on CNN that he would brief Johnson on the trip and called on the speaker to follow their lead and visit Ukraine.

“We all understand the difficult political dynamics the speaker is in. We all understand that. But none of this can be an excuse for not delivering here,” Bennet said.

The path forward for U.S. assistance is deeply uncertain. A growing number of House Republicans oppose more U.S. funding for Ukraine, though it’s widely believed that a foreign aid bill would pass if it were put on the floor for a vote.

Those pushing for aid argue that if Russia were able to overrun Ukraine, Putin would be emboldened to threaten NATO members, which would thereby draw the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russia. Opponents, meanwhile, argue that the U.S. should be spending more resources to solve domestic issues (like border security) or focusing more on threats from China.

Further complicating matters is doubt about Ukraine’s ability to claw back more territory. As the Ukraine war enters its third year, Zelenskyy’s optimistic view of the path forward is not widely shared. Some Western officials and analysts believe that the best case scenario for Ukraine would be to hold the line this year, the New York Times reported.

“The likely scenario is that this remains a slog in both directions and that neither side makes a breakthrough,” Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told me last week.

While success is a relative term at this point, O’Hanlon said Ukraine, supported by U.S. military aid, could make some small territorial gains and create “a sense of momentum” that “facilitates a favorable peace process.”

During an appearance at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who has opposed more U.S. aid to Ukraine, argued that “there’s no clear end point” to the war and that the U.S. can’t produce enough munitions to support wars in Europe and the Middle East and “potentially a contingency in East Asia.”