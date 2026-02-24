Kyiv marks four years of war

The Russia-Ukraine war is at the “beginning of the end,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times, as the conflict entered its fifth year Tuesday.

Through it, Ukraine has remained resilient, commentators said. Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, many thought Kyiv could fall within days. But Ukrainian forces are showing they have “plenty of fight left,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Even as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukrainian power plants, “it’s clear that the most… prolonged military campaign against energy infrastructure in history has failed,” Semafor’s Kyiv-based energy editor wrote.

But the siege means “normal life has become untenable” in Ukraine, Russian American journalist M. Gessen wrote, and “whatever lies ahead feels as if it will last forever.”