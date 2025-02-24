Uncertainty grows over future of Africa-US trade deal under Trump

Africa policy watchers in Washington, DC, are increasingly skeptical about the future of the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade deal that offers sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market.

The 25-year-old free-trade program, set to expire in September, is unlikely to survive in its current form, Capitol Hill staffers and analysts told Semafor, as US President Donald Trump pursues a policy of introducing tariffs with longstanding free trade partner nations.

One congressional staffer, who spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity, said they viewed AGOA as “80% dead.” News that four Republican Congressmen this month called for South Africa to be ruled ineligible for AGOA over geopolitical concerns has only added to the uncertainty.

Zainab Usman, director of the Africa program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said she was “not encouraged” by the tone of discussions she has heard publicly and privately about AGOA’s future in Washington. But she added there was still plenty of opportunity to reposition the program for the current environment in a way that shows it helps the US as much as it helps African countries. “It should be reframed within the transactional mindset of this administration and this geopolitical era,” she said.