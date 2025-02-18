South Africa plans emergency delegation to save ties with Trump

South Africa is preparing to dispatch a delegation of government and business leaders to Washington in an attempt to retain the country’s preferential access to the world’s largest economy — but only after similar trips to China and Europe.

The urgent diplomatic maneuvering is part of a broader push to improve relations with the Trump administration. Last week, four congressmen in Washington led calls for South Africa to be excluded from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade platform that allows thousands of products from eligible sub-Saharan countries to enter the US market duty-free. Such a move, which analysts say looks increasingly likely, would deal a huge blow to South African firms ranging from car manufacturers to fruit exporters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with business groups last week to discuss how to dial down tensions with Washington, two business leaders who took part in the talks told Semafor, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media on the matter.

AD

Khulekani Mathe, CEO of the Business Unity organization that represents South African companies, said his members are “concerned” about the country’s relations with its second-largest trading partner after China. “We have not been in this position before and things are significantly bad compared to past instances,” he said.