Germany’s elections test the future of the political center

Germany’s elections on Sunday encapsulated the challenges facing the country’s political center — with implications for Europe and the world order.

While a center-right conservative party came out on top and will run the next government, the election also saw more than a third of voters choose parties on either the far right or far left.

The outcome, experts say, will have lasting consequences for Germany, but could also have more immediate impacts: The election forced a reckoning among the more centrist groups that flopped, with several party leaders pledging to either resign or step back. And mainstream lawmakers could have a harder time ramping up defense spending by revising what is known as the debt brake — a move that the far left and far right oppose.