When did the media go wrong? A new book blames Robert Caro.

Every election prompts months of media handwringing — which tweet, which interview, which embarrassing question really made them hate us this time?

In a new book, Why Nothing Works, the author Marc Dunkelman goes a bit further into history to pinpoint where American media lost its way — and lands on the glorious summer of 1974, when the Washington Post took down Richard Nixon and the New Yorker published four parts of a monumental biography of New York’s great builder, Robert Moses. And his media villain is a man Dunkelman described to me as “Abbie Hoffman in a tweed suit”: Robert Caro, the revered, now 89-year old author of The Power Broker who is now working on the fifth volume of his biography of President Lyndon Johnson.

The 1,246-page Power Broker is a legend of American biography, and sits on the shelves of most journalists. (Mine, I noticed this week, was leaning dangerously toward the sofa, and so I moved it and weighed it — 3 pounds, 3 ounces by my kitchen scale.)

By the time I read it in the late 1990s, it was received wisdom — detached from any time and place, and from any sense that it advanced a political agenda. It was both a brilliant exploration of the inner workings of mid-20th century government power and a cautionary tale of how The Establishment used that power to drive highways through neighborhoods, replace “slums” with apartment buildings, and, well, build a lot of very nice parks.

Dunkelman puts the book back into context: “When, during the Watergate summer of 1974, Robert Caro published his voluminous takedown of Robert Moses, the spellbinding narrative mirrored what was, nay then, an entirely familiar worldview. Moses had been a progressive … a man who believed unerringly in the wisdom of experts,” he writes. The exposé, “released within weeks of Nixon’s resignation, was yet more evidence of power gone awry.”

Earlier journalists had “made a practice of taking public officials at their word.” (Muckrakers, like the consequential Jack Anderson, who broke much of the Watergate story but has largely been erased from its high-minded history, were confined to the margins as problematic gossip-mongers.) But there had been a cultural change: “Boomers entering the news business in the 1960s weren’t inclined to accept government claims so uncritically, and for good reason.”

Dunkelman argues that Watergate, and The Power Broker, embodied a new sort of negative naivete: a reflexive skepticism of the use of power. The role of journalism became, as you’ll often hear, to hold power to account — hardly to celebrate its successes, or even to recognize them. “The individual has to yield in matters of this kind to the entire country, to the advantages and needs of the majority of the people,” Moses protested, after people stopped listening to him. “If not, we wouldn’t build anything!”

Caro didn’t respond to an email inquiry about Dunkelman’s line on him, or the broader reconsideration of Moses.