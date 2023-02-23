Why India may block criticism of Russia in the G20

An Indian official told Reuters that existing Russian sanctions have had a “negative impact” globally, and that the country is not keen to discuss additional sanctions during the G-20.

The decision to avoid calling the conflict a war is getting some pushback from other G-20 countries, including the U.S. American officials plan to be clear about Russia’s role in the war, even if the word does not appear in official communications, a source told Reuters.

India has so far remained neutral in the war, calling for de-escalation from both countries.