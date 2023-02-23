U.S. picks former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

Biden's nomination will jumpstart a confirmation process before the World Bank's board will make a final decision. The president of the World Bank has traditionally been an American citizen chosen by the U.S., the New York Times reported, and it is unclear if other countries will put forward other nominees.

In a statement Thursday, Biden said that Banga is equipped and uniquely positioned to help forge "public-private partnerships" to address pressing global issues from poverty to climate change.

"He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change," Biden said.

"He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results," Biden said.

