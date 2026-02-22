Supreme Court’s tariffs ruling weakens Trump’s leverage

The US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs marks a major setback for his economic agenda and weakens his ability to wield the duties as a geopolitical cudgel, analysts said.

Shortly after Friday’s decision that Trump can’t use emergency powers to impose the duties, he announced a new across-the-board 10% duty, effective for 150 days — and later raised it to 15%.

Trump’s determination to embrace tariffs comes even as Americans have largely soured on them; the levies also haven’t fueled a resurgence in US manufacturing, one of Trump’s stated goals.

Companies that raised prices because of tariffs are unlikely to immediately reduce them because of the ruling, experts said, as rates remain uncertain.