Trump pivots after Supreme Court tariff ruling

The Supreme Court crushed a keystone of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda on Friday by invalidating most of his sweeping tariffs — raising massive questions for businesses that had largely passed the resulting costs onto consumers.

“Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in the 6-3 decision.

The high court ruled that Trump could not impose tariffs using a 1977 law that let presidents erect levies during a national emergency. But the president said Friday that he would wield more specific legal authorities pegged to unfair trade practices to sign an order imposing “a 10% global tariff” and start laying the groundwork for more.

“Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected,” Trump said. He suggested the US may even “take in more money than we did before.”

Yet those alternatives grant Trump far less leeway than he’s wielded previously by citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which Trump cited in implementing his new 10% tariff, requires congressional approval after 150 days. And investigations under Section 301, which Trump also referenced, can take several months.

“It is not a death blow. It is a major step back,” Council for Foreign Relations senior fellow Brad Setser, who previously advised the US trade representative, told Semafor. “It does force the president and the Trump administration back into the world of more aggressive but traditional trade remedies, which have a lot more process and take more time.”

Treasuries and the dollar fell after the ruling, while stocks rose amid hopes it might juice economic growth. The reality, however, will likely prove more complicated as the administration weighs its next moves and how — or whether — to issue refunds for tariffs already paid.

Companies are “back in a wait-and-see position again,” said Sam Tombs of research firm Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Nobody is going to make any big moves.” He said businesses had passed on about two-thirds of the tariff hit to consumers by January, a rate that might slow down, but “it’s a one-way ratchet when it comes to price rises.”

Economist Jason Furman told Semafor that the ruling would boost consumer spending and corporate profits, though “it won’t be huge” and the latter will acutely depend on refunds. Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists recently pegged the total refunds due from a high-court negation of tariffs at more than $175 billion.

Asked by NBC last year if the administration was prepared to provide refunds, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent replied: “If the court says it, we’d have to do it.” He, like other administration officials, has consistently projected confidence that the White House would win the case.

The Roberts-authored opinion did not address refunds, something Justice Brett Kavanaugh described in his dissenting opinion as “likely to be a ‘mess’.” Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito joined him.

Setser said he was looking to the Court of International Trade for a possible resolution. Congress may also want to weigh in, he said.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the US’ trade deficit widened more than analysts expected in December. It released lackluster fourth-quarter GDP data Friday.