Ethiopia bids to be an African medical tourism hub but its health system is struggling

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia hopes to reinvent its biggest city as an African medical tourism hub with a new $400 million hospital complex set to open next year. But the plan for a major for-profit hospital in a country with a health system close to collapse is already being criticized.

The Roha Medical Campus, which is backed by U.S. investors, is being built close to Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, which is already one of Africa’s busiest air transit hubs thanks to Ethiopian Airlines which flies to around 60 African cities. The hope is that patients will stop in the city for medical services rather than flying on to the West, or countries such as Turkey, or India.

Africans spend more than $5 billion annually traveling outside the continent, according to Roha’s analysis of statistics from the World Bank and the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Many people are seeking advanced medical treatment especially as noncommunicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension rise across the continent. Ethiopians spend an estimated $500 million on medical tourism, according to an unpublished health ministry report seen by Semafor Africa.

Lia Tadesse, who stepped down as minister of health earlier this month, has been a key supporter of the project. She told Semafor Africa the government had “prioritized support” for projects like the new center as it could help reduce the need for Ethiopians to spend scarce foreign exchange on seeking medical treatment abroad and open up a new market for the country. “We subsequently expect it to attract many clients from the region and continent.” Support from the government has included the Addis Ababa city administration availing 28 hectares of land for its construction.

“The vision is to capture those heading elsewhere and afford them top quality and reliable medical services as well be a hub for neighboring nations who use Ethiopian Airlines to head to popular destinations for healthcare,” Welela Haileselassie, the general manager of Roha Medical Campus, told Semafor Africa.