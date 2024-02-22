Tommy Tuberville ‘one hundred percent’ backs Alabama embryo decision

OXON HILL, Md. — Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. endorsed his state Supreme Court’s ruling that fertilized embryos are children, telling Semafor that the justices were “one hundred percent” correct in a decision that had paused the use of in vitro fertilization.

“We’re talking about life, and when it comes to anything to do with life, we’ve got to protect it,” Tuberville told Semafor before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In the case, decided last week, Alabama’s Supreme Court determined that the accidental destruction of fertilized embryos violated the state Wrongful Death Act. “That’s a situation that you never would really think about,” Tuberville said, “but when you start hearing about that, you’ve got to say – wait a minute. That can’t be happening.”

Tuberville, who led a months-long blockade of military nominees in an attempt to change a Biden administration abortion policy, said that the IVF issue should be decided by states; he did not see an obvious federal policy response. Asked about the effect the decision was having on women who had begun to go IVF treatment in Alabama, he demurred.

“I don’t know enough about how that works,” Tuberville said. “I just know the reasoning for a lot of it, and it’s just unfortunate.”