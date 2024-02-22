U.S. House China committee chair visits Taiwan

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., chairman of the U.S. House select committee on China, is leading a congressional delegation to Taiwan to meet with top officials and civil society members, according to a committee spokesman.

The delegation also includes the panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., as well as Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Gallagher said in a statement that the group is visiting the island in a show of support for President-elect Lai Ching-te, who will be inaugurated in May.

The group will meet with Lai as well as outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei.

“Time and again Taiwan has shown the world how to stand up to the CCP’s bullying and not only survive, but thrive,” Gallagher said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “We are thrilled to be in Taipei to show our support for our friends in Taiwan, President-Elect Lai and the newly elected Legislative Yuan. The United States stands with Taiwan. By promoting deeper ties between our leaders and our economies we can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

In his own statement, Krishnamoorthi said the lawmakers would discuss how to deepen U.S.-Taiwan ties, and he encouraged “every country around the world that shares our commitment to democracy, human rights, and peace to deepen their own relationship with Taiwan.”

The Financial Times reported last week that Gallagher, a high-profile China hawk who recently announced plans to retire from Congress, planned to visit the island this week.