Tensions flare between China and Taiwan over coast guard incidents

Beijing and Taipei’s long-running sovereignty dispute over waters between the mainland and Taiwan’s Kinmen islands flared up again this week after the Chinese coast guard boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat — days after a separate incident in which two Chinese fishermen died.

The sightseeing ferry King Xia was passing around the Kinmen archipelago, which lies a few miles off the coast of China’s Fujian province, when six coast guard officials detained the boat and demanded to see official documentation.

It comes one week after Taiwan’s coast guard chased a Chinese fishing vessel that had entered Taiwanese waters, leading the boat to capsize and two fishermen to drown.

The flare-up also comes after Taiwan’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won in recent elections, leading to fears of retaliation by Beijing, which claims Taiwan as a renegade province of China.

Experts say that both Beijing and Taipei want to avoid provoking a larger military conflict, but that incidents like these undermine efforts to maintain regional stability.