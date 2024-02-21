Mehdi Hasan joins The Guardian

The progressive pundit Mehdi Hasan is joining The Guardian following his abrupt departure from MSNBC.

The Guardian US on Wednesday said that Hasan would join the news organization as a regular columnist, publishing his first column on Wednesday calling for President Joe Biden to pressure the Israeli government to “end this genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“I have been poring over columns in the Guardian since I was a teenager. Now I get to write some of my own, in what is perhaps one of the busiest and biggest news years of my lifetime,” he told Semafor. “It’s a huge honor and a privilege.”

“We’re proud to provide a platform for his incisive political commentary, relentless advocacy for human rights and free speech, and fearless accountability for those in power,” US Editor Betsy Reed said in a statement shared first with Semafor. “Mehdi is the latest addition to a stellar, expanding roster of opinion writers here at Guardian US, and I look forward to his contributions in the months ahead.”