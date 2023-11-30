rotating globe
Max Tani
Max Tani
Updated Nov 30, 2023, 11:35am EST
mediaNorth America

MSNBC cancels Mehdi Hasan’s show

https://twitter.com/MehdiHasanShow/status/1726421405942550803
Title icon

The News

MSNBC is canceling outspoken opinion host Mehdi Hasan’s weekend program and show on the streaming service Peacock.

Two people familiar with the move, which MSNBC privately announced to staff Thursday morning, told Semafor that Hasan will become an on-camera analyst and fill-in host. The network plans to expand host Ayman Mohyeldin’s weekend program to two hours to replace Hasan’s show.

Over the past several years, Hasan became a cult favorite online for his tough interview style and impassioned monologues. But these never translated to ratings successes on the weekends or during fill-in appearances on primetime shows.

