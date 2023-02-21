All the hospitals Russia has destroyed in Ukraine

Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and its surrounding suburbs experienced major damage to its hospitals, but the vast majority of attacks were concentrated in the eastern oblasts (regions) of Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

In addition to the direct attacks on health care infrastructure, the report found evidence that Russian soldiers tortured some medics, with one of the researchers saying he believes "these acts constitute war crime and a course of conduct that could potentially constitute crimes against humanity as well."

The report also found that at least 48 hospitals in 10 oblasts were struck by missiles more than once, underscoring the likelihood that these attacks were deliberate and coordinated.

The extensive damage to the country's health infrastructure, coupled with many health care workers fleeing from the war, means that about one of three Ukrainians are now experiencing a lack of medical services, the report notes.

The report also found evidence that many of the hospitals in occupied regions are now being used to treat only Russian soldiers and are not admitting Ukrainians.

One concern the report raises are falling vaccination rates as a result of limited health care services. Only 5% of Ukraine's total population has received a COVID-19 booster, and childhood vaccination rates for diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis B, tetanus, and polio ranged between 23.1% and 33.9%, far less than what is needed to prevent an outbreak.