A newborn baby was killed in a Russian attack on a maternity ward, Ukraine says

The infant's mother and her doctor were rescued from the rubble following the rocket attack on the local hospital in the city of Vilniansk, according to a Telegram post from Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"The terrorist state continues to fight against civilians and civilian objects," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to the attacks Wednesday. "The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what he wasn’t able to achieve for 9 months and won’t be able to achieve."