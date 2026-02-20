Howard Lutnick’s old firm did not, in fact, profit from Supreme Court tariff ruling

Cantor Fitzgerald is rejecting claims that it sold a product that would pay off if the Supreme Court ruled, as it did Friday, against tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, where Cantor’s founder is Commerce Secretary.

Wired reported in July that Cantor was among the Wall Street firms pitching a financial product tied to the outcome of the Supreme Court case. It cited an email sent by a Cantor salesman that said the firm had “already put a trade through representing about ~$10 million” of tariff-refund rights “and anticipate[s] that number will balloon in the coming weeks.” Two Democratic senators called for an investigation and the CEO of one of the country’s largest import-logistics firms amplified the story.

Cantor’s founder, Howard Lutnick, is Trump’s Commerce Secretary, and the firm is run by his two sons. The elder Lutnick announced the sale last year of his stake in the firm to them and other investors.

The Supreme Court on Friday invalidated many of Trump’s tariffs, a ruling that ignited criticism of Cantor’s activities from widely followed finance accounts and the left-leaning The New Republic. The president said at a White House press conference, flanked by Lutnick, that he would reinstate the tariffs on different legal grounds.

Cantor did consider the product — which has existed for years and was a humming trade on Wall Street during Trump’s first-term tariff push — but decided against it after weighing the political sensitivities, according to a senior banker familiar with the matter.

A Cantor spokesman said the salesman “erroneously” believed that the firm was likely to greenlight the business, then went out looking for the other side of the trade. “Cantor Fitzgerald has never executed any transactions or taken risk on the legality of tariffs,” he said. “Any report suggesting otherwise is completely false.”