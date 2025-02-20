US Congress approval highest in nearly four years, Gallup poll finds

Nearly three-in-10 US adults approve of the job that Congress is doing, representing a 12-percentage-point spike since January, according to Gallup polling taken earlier this month.

Republicans and independents are feeling more positive about Congress, following the Republican sweep of both chambers and the White House in the last election. The current 29% approval rating is Congress’ highest rating in almost four years and is largely driven by the 42-percentage-point increase in Republican voters’ approval, which made up for the 18-point decline among Democrats.

Currently, 53% of Republicans approve of Congress’ job, while 26% of independents approve (up nine points). The same survey found Trump’s job approval rating relatively steady at 45%. We’ll see if the tug-of-war between the House and Senate over Trump’s agenda takes a bite out of those numbers.